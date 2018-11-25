Premiership player heads to Easts

The Waves won the 2018 Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title in September. One of the players has now joined Easts next year.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Trent Seeds admits it will be sad not playing for The Waves next season but he is confident the right decision was made.

The NewsMail can reveal the premiership player in this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition will not be playing for the Tigers next year.

Seeds has signed for Eastern Suburbs and will become a Magpie as he aims the help the side win its first A-grade premiership since 2005.

The 20-year-old has joined his third Bundaberg club in the past three years after playing for The Waves this year and last year and Western Suburbs in 2016 and in his junior years.

He leaves The Waves after scoring 33 tries and was the second highest try scorer for the club this year.

"I can confirm I have joined (Easts),” he said.

"It's pretty sad to leave The Waves and I was a bit hesitant to move.

"It was a hard decision to make.”

But Seeds revealed the opportunity to move was too good to refuse.

It guaranteed his livelihood.

"I got a full-time job out of it,” he said.

"It was a pretty good offer.

"And I'll do anything to make sure I'm secure with a job.”

Seeds admits telling The Waves president was the hardest.

"I didn't tell Antonio (The Waves coach) I told Ash Simpson,” he said.

"He was pretty heartbroken when I let him know.”

Seeds has played finals football for the past three years with both The Waves and Wests.

He now wants to do the same with Easts.

"I'm hoping we can now win the premiership next year,” Seeds said.

"Hopefully we can build as a club into a strong one.”

Seeds move to the Magpies has upset The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi.

He wishes his former player all the best but was disappointed in the way he let him know.

Kaufusi said he found out through text rather than a phone call and added that it was a bit disrespectful to be told that way.

"It's a bit disappointing but we're pretty confident ahead of the new season,” he said.

"The side we have for next year will be good.”

Kaufusi is expected to finalise the squad after the Bundaberg Rugby League holds its meeting to decide the rules for next year.

The meeting will be held in Childers this Sunday.

The new season is expected to start next year in April.