Premiership legends: How to make Broncos great again

Former Brisbane legends Petero Civoniceva and Steve Renouf believe reliving the moments that made the Broncos great can help the club re-emerge as a premiership force.

New head coach Kevin Walters has worked hard during the pre-season to reignite the club's proud history, in a bid to bounce back from their wooden-spoon season last year.

Former champions of the club have been brought in to share their stories with the 2021 playing group to reveal the secrets to their success.

Civoniceva and Renouf were integral players during the club's premiership glory days, and said it was incredible to be a part of.

Brisbane Broncos premiership players Steve Renouf (left) and Petero Civoniceva at the Red Hill HQ. Picture: Peter Wallis

"I was a big fan of the Broncos growing up in Redcliffe and they were my team," Civoniceva said.

"I got to debut in 1998 and I was beside the likes of Pearl (Renouf), Kevvie, Alfie and a team that will go down as the all-time greats.

"I was able to squeeze my way onto the bench and luckily for me, I got a shot just to be in that team.

"Then to go all the way to the grand final in 1998, that was an amazing start to my career."

Renouf noted the 1998 premiership-winning playing group went on to become legends of the game.

"There's always this debate around the '92 team and the '98 team," Renouf said.

"That '98 team was pretty special because it had all these young guys coming through, who went on to become legends.

"Both those years we were minor premiers, so it was pretty special."

Civoniceva has been brought back to the club in a wellbeing support co-ordinator role, and said the club had embraced its past success to educate the younger players currently at the club.

"We've had some past legends come into the group, like Trevor Gillmeister and Glenn Lazarus," he said.

"As tough as last year was, it's important moving forward that this young group understands who the men are who laid the platform before them.

"It's about recognising the past but getting them involved too.

"With Kevvie there, he's going to draw a lot more out of his players.

"There's a real want from these players to be around the older players."

As for their main rivals during the early years, both Civoniceva and Renouf said it wasn't the "little brothers" the Cowboys as it is these days, but a team far south of the border.

"We always had a rivalry with the Storm during the mid-2000s, and we'd always have good battles against the Roosters but Canberra were the big ones," Renouf said.

"They were tough, even up here and we didn't like going down there."

Originally published as Premiership legends: How to make Broncos great again