Premiers take on Sharks in first test

The 2018 Northern Districts Rugby League grand final between Miriam Vale Magpies and South Kolan Sharks.

LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League reigning premiers Miriam Vale Magpies are prepared for a challenging start.

Magpies take on South Kolan Sharks in a grand final rematch at 3.15pm tomorrow in a blockbuster first round of the NDRL season.

Magpies coach Mitch Brennan expects a baptism of fire from a Sharks team that will be keen for redemption after their loss in last year's decider.

"They'll come out all guns blazing, but we're keen to give them a dust-up,” he said.

"It should be a cracker game.”

Miriam Vale will field a different side from the one which won the title.

"We have had eight players who have either retired, left the district, or have gone to other clubs,” Brennan said.

"We have got a good mix of young and old.”

Brennan said he expected young players Jessie Wingard and Charles Hopf to step up.

"Jessie will float in the backs and Charles will float at halves or second row,” he said.

The coach said he hoped more new and returning players would sign for the club after round one.

"We're all excited and looking forward to the season ahead,” Brennan said.

NDRL president Kym McIntosh said it looked like a healthy scenario for league in the region.

"All the men's clubs have been recruiting quite heavily and we have a lot of new faces in the NDRL and I'm looking forward to see how they all play,” she said.

"We had our season launch at the Old Bundy Tavern on Saturday night and it was really good and very well supported.”

McIntosh said there was the potential of more signings after round one.

"I'd ideally love to see the clubs with increased numbers, but at this point in time I am happy with how all the clubs are looking,” she said.

"I think once we kick off this weekend we will have more players interested.”