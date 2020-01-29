Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fortitude Valley SSS
Fortitude Valley SSS
Politics

Premier’s poke at LNP over MP’s bullying claim

by Jessica Marszalek
29th Jan 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has seized on LNP infighting and explosive bullying claims by retiring veteran MP Jann Stuckey to ask for voters to send the party a by-election message.

Ms Palaszczuk said the LNP needed to have "a very long, hard look at itself".

"I think there's a great opportunity in this Currumbin by-election for the people of Currumbin to send the LNP a very clear message about bullying and the way that the LNP is taking them for granted," she said from Toowoomba.

Asked about Ms Stuckey's claims the LNP just wanted to appoint "a skirt" and any "skirt" would do, Ms Palaszczuk said the LNP had a problem when it came to dealing with women.

Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey has said she was bullied and vilified by members of the LNP.
Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey has said she was bullied and vilified by members of the LNP.

"I just think that's very sexist language," she said.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick also piled on, saying Ms Stuckey was right to call out bullying.

"Even though Jann Stuckey's not in my party, you've got to feel sorry for her and the way she's been treated by her own party," he said.

"You've got to ask the question, if a political party is not even willing to listen to locals, why would they listen to Queenslander?" he said.

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk currumbin editors picks lnp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        Have your say on proposed road link

        premium_icon Have your say on proposed road link

        News Six options up for consideration in council survey

        UPDATE: Wandering bull reunited with owner

        UPDATE: Wandering bull reunited with owner

        News Have you “herd” the news?

        Mission to save lives continues

        premium_icon Mission to save lives continues

        Health SOME heroes wear capes, others are just great listeners like those at Marcus...

        • 29th Jan 2020 4:00 PM