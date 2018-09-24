Menu
( From left ) Kerry Shine, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Georgia Soutar and Chris Janetzki. Pre cabinet meeting barbeque for Labor party faithful. Sunday, 23rd Sep, 2018.
( From left ) Kerry Shine, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Georgia Soutar and Chris Janetzki. Pre cabinet meeting barbeque for Labor party faithful. Sunday, 23rd Sep, 2018.

News

Premier's casual pre-Cabinet barbecue in Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
24th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
A CASUAL catch-up over a barbecue has launched a busy week for the State Government ahead of its Governing from the Region in Toowoomba today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her government ministers relaxed on Sunday afternoon meeting with Labor party faithful at a private party hosted by Kerry Shine.

The former Member for Toowoomba North and State Attorney-General continued the tradition set by then-premier Peter Beattie, hosting the ministers and party members.

Mr Shine said it was an opportune time for members of parliament to hear the concerns and questions from the Toowoomba community before Cabinet meets this morning.

He said the first barbecue was held in 1998 during his unsuccessful bid for office in 1998.

"Later that year the government held its community cabinet in Toowoomba and I hosted the first function at my house," Mr Shine said.

"Every other premier since then ... has some here since for a similar sort of thing."

Mr Shine said it was a relaxed setting for the government to meet with residents and party members and hear concerns or issues.

"They (ministers) get an idea of what our ideas area," he said.

Toowoomba Chronicle

