Premiers appoint coach for 2019

TOP JOB: Bingera's Andrew Donnison is the new coach of its Wide Bay Premier League side for next year as the club looks to win back-to-back titles in the competition. Bingera Football Club

FOOTBALL: Inspired by his late father, Andrew Donnison says he is ready to lead Bingera to back-to-back titles in next year's Wide Bay Premier League.

Donnison was appointed as coach of the club earlier this week, taking over from Brett Kitching who guided the team for two years in the WBPL and to success with a minor premiership and a grand final win this year.

"Last year I was a coach coordinator at the club and was a first team manager,” he said.

"I had a knee operation so I couldn't play, so I thought that's it I'll sit back and learn.

"So I know the group well.”

Donnison decided the time was now right to step up with Kitching leaving to pursue other opportunities.

He said his father was also important in the decision making.

Donnison's father died last year and was a life member and former coach of the club, with the new coach's mother also a life member.

"His passing was tough on all of us,” he said.

"He was such a big inspiration to step up and take the coaching role.

"He's done it all but was more in the management at the club.”

Donnison hopes to do him proud by leading Bingera to the WBPL title next year.

But he knows it will be tough.

"We had a lot of motivation last year to win after losing the grand final,” he said.

"We expect a lot of clubs will have motivation to knock us down, so it will be difficult.

"We'll have to be on our toes, improve our training methods and step up again.”

Donnison said he expected most players to come back next year when training was expected to begin in January.

He wanted to give players a rest after a long season and injuries this year.

Donnison confirmed that Josh Haack will also be back after missing this year after being overseas.