Premier uncommitted to Hinkler Deal decision

Bundaberg Regional Councils Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup in Quay Street, which is one of the projects listed in the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Bundaberg Regional Councils Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup in Quay Street, which is one of the projects listed in the Hinkler Regional Deal. Mike Knott BUN020419BEN2

THE Premier remains uncommitted to projects outlined in the Hinkler Regional Deal, referring the final decision to deputy Jackie Trad.

The scheme needs the support and funding from three levels of government, and while the Federal Government has offered $173 million, the state government has previously expressed reluctance for the scheme.

Federal MP Keith Pitt said it was time for the state government to put politics aside and commit to a share of funding for schemes such as the demaining of Quay Street.

"Sign up for the deal and let's go,” Mr Pitt urged the deputy premier.

Yet Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was inconclusive, but diplomatic, when asked in Bundaberg yesterday if her position on the scheme had changed following the federal election.

"We are more than willing to work with the government in the best interest of the people,” she said.

"And we are happy to look at the detail, and the deputy premier will have carriage of that.”

Ms Palaszczuk said that if Mr Pitt wanted to make a further application to Ms Trad regarding the scheme, "she is more than happy to look at it”.

In the week before the election, Mr Pitt accused the state government of playing political games, suggesting its position would change following the outcome.

"This has turned out exactly as I said it would,” he said yesterday.

"The politics would stop after the federal election and it's looking that way.”

One of the state government's previous criticisms for the regional deal was that it was not broad enough, and needed to incorporate the entire Wide Bay region rather than being limited to Mr Pitt's electorate.

Mr Pitt said the scheme needed to be focused on Hinkler, because otherwise the government would offer grants and programs they already had committed to for Wide Bay.

"The reason this deal is the Hinkler Regional Deal is it goes hand-in-hand with the Cashless Debit Card,” Mr Pitt said.

"We are looking to tackle unemployment in particular, and unemployment across the region.

"There are benefits in other areas simply from the deal existing.”

Mr Pitt said he was willing to submit another application to the state government, but that he had already written to Ms Trad many times.

"They need to participate, they need to be on board, and I'm pleased they are making some positive noises,” he said.