More than 100 turn up for roast with Annastacia

IN TOWN: Queensland Premeir Annastacia Palaszczuk with Member for Bundaber Leanne Donaldson at the Chamber of Commerce lunch. Craig Warhurst

WHEN Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk strolled down Bourbong St today she saw a vibrant, exciting CBD.

It was in stark contrast to what she witnessed four years ago after record floods decimated the town.

"The city is alive, bustling," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Business was booming and people were going in and out and that is a great sign for a city."

Speaking in front of 100 businesspeople at the Chamber of Commerce lunch at the Rock Bar and Grill, Ms Palaszczuk said Bundaberg was a town on the way up, due in part to the great work of Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

With Ms Donaldson's LNP opponent David Batt in the crowd, and a coming election in the air, the duo had plenty to smile about as they sat down to a lunch of beef stroganoff, roast chicken and veggies.

They had just announced a new $18 million biorefinary at East Bundaberg to turn agricultural waste into electricity and much-needed jobs.

In her speech, Ms Palaszczuk rattled off the acheivements of her government and the policies that are making a difference in the Rum City.

One of the big opportunities she can see for the region is through the export market.

She said Bundaberg is well positioned to take advantage of the growth in Asia.

"When I go overseas there is a lot of interest in this region," she said.

"Not just from a horticultural point of view.

"Investors are telling me they see this region, and Queensland, as the gateway to Asia."