Hydrogen had the potential to be Queensland’s next LNG
Revolutionary fuel source to power new export boom

by MICHAEL WRAy
31st May 2019 5:08 AM
THE State Government will spend $19 million to further develop a hydrogen industry it hopes will turn into a jobs and export powerhouse by 2030.

Hydrogen is a non-polluting energy source that can be created through water or fossil fuels.

Ms Palaszczuk said hydrogen had the potential to be Queensland's next LNG, and a new source of highly-skilled jobs, especially in regional Queensland. She said the Government wanted to come up with a renewable source of transportable hydrogen.

"We're talking tens of ­thousands of jobs because of the scale up that will be needed for industrial plants and then of course the transportation," she said.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said global demand was increasing, "with the market expected to reach $US155 billion ($A224b) by 2022, and much of that will be driven by Asia-Pacific markets".

