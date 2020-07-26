Menu
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews wipes his hands with sanitiser after announcing the lockdown of Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire for 6 weeks due to a spike in the cases of the coronavirus. Picture : NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
Health

Premier reveals stage 4 restrictions twist

by Ally Foster
26th Jul 2020 1:33 PM

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed that parts of Victoria are now "effectively" under stage four restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Andrews said introducing mandatory masks in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire was "effectively our stage four".

Victoria recorded 459 new cases overnight and 10 new deaths. One mortality was a gentleman in his 40s, the Premier confirmed. Seven of those deaths were from an aged care facility.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews holds a press conference in Melbourne to discuss the latest COVID-19 figures. Picture: David Crosling
"With all the other restrictions we have in place, and in particular the universal wearing of masks... the Chief Health Officer has indicated (this) is essentially our Stage four (lockdown)," Dan Andrews said in a press conference today.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton justified the government's decision not to launch an all-out Stage Four lockdown.

He told reporters that in many cases harsher restrictions would likely have not had an impact on many of the recent clusters that have emerged.

"People have talked about stage four and a broader shutdown but the very places where we are seeing outbreaks, the very places where we are seeing transmission, are the places that would remain open if we went to a stage four sectoral shutdown," he said.

The wearing of masks is mandatory in public for residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

Dan Andrews wears a mask as they become compulsory in all of Melbourne.
Aged care homes, hospitals and food-processing plants are some of the sectors and businesses where outbreaks have emerged.

Wednesday will mark the halfway point of Victoria's six-week lockdown, but Mr Andrews hasn't ruled out extended it.

"The halfway mark is next Wednesday night," he said.

"It seems like a long way off because a day in this feels like a month".

