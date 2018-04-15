Premier quiet on contamination issue

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has hit out at the Palaszczuk Government saying it is hiding water contamination issues from residents.

The LNP leader said she was appalled to learn Bundaberg residents weren't informed about contamination to local water supplies for more then a week.

"Her government has waited more than a week before telling Bundaberg locals that one of their reservoirs has PFAS twice the national standards,” Ms Frecklington said.

"You'd think the Premier may have wanted to mention that when she was in Bundaberg last week for the Royal visit.

The NewsMail asked the State to respond to these claims and was told Queensland Health was dealing with the issue.

"Council advised our specialist public health experts of a potential PFAS contamination issue late the week before last,” a Queensland Health spokesman said.

"Further testing was done last week, and council acted responsibly by turning off the affected bore and reservoir.

"Test results clarifying the nature of the issue were received late on Thursday followed by public notifications yesterday (Friday, 13 April).”

He said wanted to reassure residents that the risk of any consequences for the health of people in the community was low.

"There is no consistent evidence that PFAS causes any specific illnesses in humans,” he said.

"But we don't yet know the full picture, and the best advice is that people reduce their exposure to PFAS as much as possible, and council has taken the right steps to help people do this.”