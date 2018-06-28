Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the people of Ipswich want issues surrounding the city council to be dealt with. File picture
Premier questions Ipswich council's legal challenge

by Sarah Vogler
28th Jun 2018 11:39 AM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has questioned Ipswich City Council's use of ratepayer money to fund a legal challenge against the State over its plans to sack the council and bring in administrators.

The Supreme Court is today hearing the council's application for an injunction against the State's show cause notice.

"I do not think that the ratepayers of Ipswich would be wanting their money to be going towards legal challenge," Ms Palaszczuk said.

But she said the State had no choice but to defend its actions in the court.

"This has been an issue that has been ongoing with the CCC now for many, many months," she said.

"I think the residents of Ipswich want this matter dealt with."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issued the council with a second show cause notice last week, giving the council until Friday to respond before he is expected to dismiss councillors and bring in administrators.

