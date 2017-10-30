Premier pledges more nurses if re-elected

The premier has pledged more nurses for the region.

The premier has pledged more nurses for the region. Iain Curry

A RE-ELECTED Palaszczuk Labor Government will recruit an additional 120 nurses, an extra four midwives and expand the Nurse Navigator program to 22 in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services (HHS).

Announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today, the commitment is part of a $167 million, four-year package to further improve health services and strengthen the frontline, including nurses and midwives, across the State's 16 HHSs.

The Palaszczuk Government has already recruited an extra 79 full-time equivalent (FTE) nurses, 49 FTE doctors and 25 FTE health practitioners for the Wide Bay HHS.

In stark contrast, the Newman-Nicholls LNP Government cut 104 nurses and four health practitioners from the HHS.

If the Palaszczuk Government was re-elected on November 25, it would commit to:





Employ an additional 120 nurses for the Wide Bay HHS;

Permanently extend our Nurse Navigator program to 22 in the Wide Bay HHS;

Expand safe nurse-to-patient ratios to acute public mental health wards;

Introduce public reporting on safe staff-to-patient ratios in aged care settings;

Lobby the Commonwealth Government to staff-to-resident ratios, including nurse-to-resident ratios, in private aged care facilities;

Maintain the Nurse Graduate Placement Program to ensure the nursing workforce is refreshed and grows every year; and

Harness the expertise of our nurses to lead programs to improve the coordination and integration of patient care between our hospitals and the primary care and aged care sectors.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said only the Palaszczuk Labor Government was committed to providing with Queenslanders with the nurses and health services they need.

"Tim Nicholls and the LNP sacked almost 1400 nurses and more than 50 doctors across Queensland, and would be a risk to the frontline services the Palaszczuk Government has been restoring,” she said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he was proud to serve in a Government that had legislated nurse-to-patient ratio in adult acute medical and surgical wards, including the Maryborough, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay hospitals, despite the opposition of the LNP.

"A LNP-One Nation Government would repeal the legislation that covers Wide Bay hospitals. One Nation leader Steve Dickson, was a member of the Newman-Nicholls Government that cut so many nurses from hospitals across the State,” he said

"I am very proud to be part of a government that has restored pathology services in Maryborough, upgraded medical imaging equipment and provided $10 million to expand Maryborough Hospital emergency department and refurnish the specialist outpatients department.”

Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said he was appalled the current LNP Member Ted Sorenson had voted against the nurse-to-patient ratio legislation and was part of the Newman-Nicholls LNP Government that cut 104 local nursing positions.

"I am proud that the Palaszczuk Labor Government has recruited an extra 79 nurses and we are delivering the $44.6m Hervey Bay Hospital Emergency Department enters,” he said.

