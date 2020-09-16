Menu
Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

by Shiloh Payne
16th Sep 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent more than $500,000 on coronavirus polling, despite repeated claims she relies solely on the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young's advice.

The Premier's department has been hiring pollsters to gauge Queenslander's perspective on the restrictions her government has enforced, according to The Australian.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hired pollsters to gauge voter sentiment on COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Liam Kidston
Over the last few months leading up to the October 31 state election, more than $528,000 has been spent on coronavirus polling.

With border restrictions constantly dividing Queensland residents since their initial closure in March, Ms Palaszczuk's office hired political strategist Mike Kaiser to help create Queensland's economic recovery plan.

The Australian reports that government disclosures have revealed consultancy firm KPMG, where Mr Kaiser works as Brisbane's corporate affairs advisory partner, was awarded $275,000 in confidence to provide "advice to (the Department of Premier and Cabinet) on the development of an economic recovery road map" in May.

 

 

annastacia palaszczuk covid-19 polling queensland restrictions state election

