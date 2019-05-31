Premier matches funds for local farm expansion

A FAMILY owned farm has received $125,000 from the Premier, which will be used to multiply its production.

Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Swan Ridge Farms, owned by the Attard family, in Meadowvale this morning, where she announced she was matching the owners' expansion plans for its production shed dollar-for-dollar.

Although aware of Bundaberg's significance as a food bowl, Ms Palaszczuk was pleasantly surprised when third generation farmer Brent Attard told her that 90 per cent of Australia's zucchinis comes from the area.

"I learned that today, and I hope everyone across Queensland is learning that today," she said.

The Premier was determined to see Austrade visiting Bundaberg in October.

"We want them to see what's happening in Bundaberg," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This is such a food bowl."

Mr Attard said his family owns three properties across 300 hectares, and grows melons as well, meaning their season was all year round.

The shed the farm had used was not big enough to pack zucchini and capsicum at once, which often meant there were two shifts six days a week.

The Attards would have been prepared to build the shed themselves, but they qualified for the state government's $10 million Rural Economic Development Grant.

"We need the state government on our side to do things like this," Mr Attard said.

"Obviously we want to do these things, but in four, five, to 10 years down the track.

"We have to make the money to do things like this."

Mr Attard said there had been a benefit to jobs, increasing from "one guy with variable hours", to three.

Ms Palaszczuk was impressed with the family's commitment, adding that what she saw was a great business that was producing food for a domestic and international market.

"It's wonderful to see this growing business," she said.

"It's testament to the focus on quality taken by Swan Ridge Farms that they are able to export their capsicums, zucchinis, rockmelon and watermelon to New Zealand, which has its own reputation for high quality food."