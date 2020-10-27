Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tours Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
News

Premier makes ‘sip-stop’ at Bundy Brewed Drinks

Geordi Offord
27th Oct 2020 5:30 PM
IT WAS a race against time to get home before predicted storms lash the Queensland coast – but on her way back to Brisbane from Mackay Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made a stop in Bundaberg.

The ‘sip-stop’ marked Ms Palaszczuk’s fourth visit to Bundaberg since June.

The Premier, along with Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Minister Sterling Hinchliffe and Labor candidate Tom Smith took a tour of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks brewery.

Ms Palaszczuk got a behind-the-scenes look at how Bundaberg’s famous drinks are made and even got to sample a few flavours she hadn’t tried before.

She chose to sample the Tropical Mango drink after, learning it was made with Mangoes from Bowen – where she visited yesterday.

She also sampled the refreshing Pineapple and Coconut and even took one for the road.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks staff gifted the Premier her own six pack of Ginger Beer with the state of Queensland on the label.

