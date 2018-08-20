City run riot as woeful United slump to shock loss

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his hat-trick.

HUDDERSFIELD Town were the latest victims of a Manchester City onslaught which saw Pep Guardiola's side net 6 times.

The ruthless win over the Terriers rubbed more salt into the wounds of United fans, who stumbled and stuttered their way to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, three brilliant finishes helped Watford see off a strong Burnley side at Turf Moor.

Second-half strikes from skipper Troy Deeney and Will Hughes gave Watford an impressive 3-1 win at Burnley.

Former Burnley forward Andre Gray opened the scoring in the third minute with a superbly taken volley.

Three minutes later Burnley got back on level terms when James Tarkowski headed home from corner.

Watford hit Burnley, who have now gone seven league games without a win, twice after the break.

Deeney drove home in the 48th minute then a terrible giveaway by Burnley defender Matt Lowton to Will Hughes resulted in the Watford midfielder firing past Joe Hart with a brilliant left-foot strike.

Later on Sunday, woeful defending led to two Brighton goals in two first-half minutes as Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy outsmarted Manchester United's $A204 million back four.

Eric Bailly was particularly exposed and, having conceded a needless corner that led to Duffy's first EPL goal he blundered in to foul Pascal Gross, who put away the penalty via David de Gea's leg on the stroke of halftime.

Shane Duffy of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring his team's second goal.

Although Romelu Lukaku had earlier reduced the deficit with a trademark header, United looked ill-equipped to mount a comeback and Paul Pogba's injury-time penalty made the scoreline closer than the match.

"Too many mistakes. We were punished by the mistakes," boss Jose Mourinho admitted.

"Sometimes you make mistakes and are not punished but we were punished by every mistake we made."

Jose Mourinho speaks to Paul Pogba.

Huddersfield, who were without Aaron Mooy because his wife was going into labour, were never likely to replicate last season's feat of stopping City scoring at home.

Aguero struck twice before the break and, after hitting a post and passing up a series of other opportunities, completed his ninth top-flight treble with a deft 75th-minute finish in a 6-1 rout.

Aguero scored after 25 and 35 minutes, either side of Gabriel Jesus' effort before Jon Gorenc Stankovic reduced the deficit to 3-1 at the break. David Silva restored City's advantage with a fine free-kick three minutes after the restart.

Aguero's third came with manager Pep Guardiola preparing to replace him, and Terence Kongolo's own goal six minutes from time completed the scoring with the Terriers suffering badly without key midfield ringmaster Mooy.

Ben Hamer of Huddersfield Town looks on as Leroy Sane celebrates with his teammates.