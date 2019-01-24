Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal
Soccer

City strolls into League Cup final

by AFP
24th Jan 2019 10:15 AM

Manchester City completed the formality of sealing their place in the League Cup final with a 1-0 win at Burton on Wednesday that wrapped up a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Pep Guardiola's side had thrashed Burton 9-0 in the semi-final first leg earlier in January to effectively guarantee they would return to Wembley 12 months after winning the competition.

Inevitably, City took it easier on the third tier minnows this time and Sergio Aguero's first-half strike was the only goal of a low-key second leg.

Burton and Manchester City players shake hands after the English League Cup semifinal
Burton and Manchester City players shake hands after the English League Cup semifinal

City will play Tottenham or Chelsea in the final on February 24, with Spurs holding a 1-0 lead ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Friday (AEST).

Since losing at Leicester in the Premier League on December 26, City have won seven successive games in all competitions.

The English champions will continue their bid to win four major trophies this season when they face Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

With the tie all but over, Guardiola rested a host of players as he made eight changes against Nigel Clough's team.

The City boss handed a debut to 18-year-old winger Ian Carlo Poveda while there were also starts for Aro Muric, Phil Foden, Philippe Sandler and Eric Garcia.

Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Fabian Delph were the established stars in the holders' starting line-up.

City went in front after 25 minutes when superb long ball by De Bruyne picked out Mahrez on the right flank.

The Algeria winger cut the ball back to Aguero, who made no mistake with a first-time finish that flashed past Burton keeper Bradley Collins.

More Stories

burton albion carabao cup manchester city sergio aguero soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Shorten backs Regional Deal as project focusses emerge

    premium_icon Shorten backs Regional Deal as project focusses emerge

    Politics THE leader of the opposition has indicated he would not cancel the Hinkler Regional Deal if elected as the next prime minister.

    Queensland farmer burnt by permit debacle

    premium_icon Queensland farmer burnt by permit debacle

    News Farmer says State Govt ignored repeated backburning permit requests

    Wide Bay drug addict numbers shooting up

    premium_icon Wide Bay drug addict numbers shooting up

    News Rise in treatment figures prompts rehab centre call