Premier in firing line over $1.4b export crop failure

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington hits out at Premier over chickpea industry.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington hits out at Premier over chickpea industry. Tom Gillespie

LIBERAL National Party Leader Deb Frecklington has called out Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for standing idly by and letting an export industry worth $1.4 billion to the state's economy wither.

During Parliamentary Estimates today, the LNP raised serious questions about how chickpea exports had fallen by $553.8 million under Annastacia Palaszczuk's watch.

Ms Frecklington said Annastacia Palaszczuk had held the chickpea industry up as a shining example of her work.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed the stunning growth in chickpea production and exports was testament to her government's work,” Ms Frecklington said.

"The Premier even visited a farming family, held their baby and asked how they could get more chickpea in the ground to boost production.

"When chickpeas became a $1.4 billion-dollar export crop, Premier Palaszczuk was happy to be in the spotlight and claim credit.

"Today the industry is on its knees, Queensland has lost hundreds of millions from its economy, but the Minister for Trade is turning a blind eye.”

Ms Frecklington said in the year to April 2018, chickpea exports have fallen by 43.1 per cent.

India, the main export market, imposed tariffs on chickpea imports in December.

"The Premier spruiked the state's chickpea crop on a trip to India in March last year when times were good but, despite racking up the frequent flyer points around the rest of the world, could not pluck up the courage to go back and appeal the unfair hike,” she said.

"Queensland's Minister for Trade should be fighting tooth and nail for the state's interests she represents.

"It's not good enough that the Premier is happy to provide taxpayer-funded grants to Hollywood billionaires but can't lift a finger to help our struggling farmers.

"Not satisfied with letting the industry down with her ineptitude in global trade, the Premier also dealt another blow to farmers with her devastating vegetation management laws.

"Queensland exporters and farmers deserve far better from their Minister for Trade.”

The NewsMail is trying to get a response from the Queensland Government.