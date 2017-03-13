Premier gives Bundy local the thumbs up in London

HELLO STRANGER: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk found Bundaberg Ginger Beer products, served by Phillip from Portugal, in London during the weekend.

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has come across a Bundy local during her trip to see the Queen.

But rather than Phillip from Portugal, the Premier was referring to the refreshing Bundaberg Ginger Beer he sold her in London during the weekend.

"It's always good to run into a fellow Queenslander in London!” Ms Palaszczuk said in a post on social media.

The Premier said Bundaberg Brewed Drinks was "a fantastic export success story from regional Queensland that's recognised around the world”.

She's not wrong. Just last week the NewsMail reported that the line of soft drinks was the first thing a Gympie man saw in the first shop he went into on a trip to his native Norway.

On Ms Palaszczuk's post people reported seeing the delicious drinks in Edinburgh, Seattle, Hong Kong and "all over” Shanghai.

On a NewsMail post about the Oslo find, people said they'd found the local product in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Thailand, Malaysia, the US, Britain, the UAE, and even Borneo.

Several people mentioned that Bundaberg Ginger Beer was a widely recognised name in Singapore and Bali, while the city's other famous beverage, Bundaberg Rum, goes unheard of.

Earlier this month, Bundaberg woman Kassandra Howes posted a photo of a Bundy Ginger Beer she bought at an airport in Hawaii.

Ms Palaszczuk is overseas on a trade mission culminating in meeting the Queen for the beginning of the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

She also opened a new Queensland trade office in Singapore, met with officials from Adani with eight Queensland regional mayors and spoke at the Commonwealth Trade Ministers meeting in London about export opportunities associated with the Games.