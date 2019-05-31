Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with White China owners Mary and Peter Ho.
Politics

Premier expected to talk big issues in Bundy today

Geordi Offord
by
31st May 2019 8:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk arrived in Bundaberg last night and got a taste of Bundaberg after having dinner at the White China Asian restaurant at the Bundaberg Brothers Sports Club.

The club posted an image on their Facebook page last night of the Premier with White China owners Mary and Peter Ho.

"We had the pleasure of Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visiting White China this evening for a taste of Bundaberg's best Asian Cuisine!” the post said.

The NewsMail understands the Premier is set to address the media today and is expected to answer questions on the Hinkler Regional Deal, a new hospital and jobs.

Stay tuned for more throughout the day.

