Budget
Budget
Politics

Premier, deputy stay put in the city

by Sarah Vogler
29th Oct 2019 5:05 AM
PALASZCZUK Government ministers yesterday ditched Cabinet to fan out across the regions as Labor attempts to share the love in the lead-up to next year's state election.

But there were two notable exceptions with Annastacia Palaszczuk - grounded with a broken foot - and Jackie Trad staying in Brisbane yesterday rather than attending one of seven "regional forums' held from Cairns to Maryborough.

Ms Trad's office said she would be heading to the regions today, however with the Treasurer travelling to Bundaberg.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

A spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk said the Premier was still unable to fly due to her fractured foot so instead held meetings in Brisbane.

He said the traditional Monday Cabinet meeting would not be held until next week when the Government heads to Maryborough to "govern' from the marginal seat.

Police Minister Mark Ryan also did not attend a regional forum, instead holding meetings in Brisbane, including with the Police Commissioner.

Labor has been battling to win back regional voters since the party's drubbing at the Federal Election in May.

Backbenchers had also been threatening to revolt unless more was done to reconnect with coal country.

The drubbing forced a backflip on Adani with the Premier announcing the Government would finally resolve the miner's outstanding approvals.

Several other regional-focused announcements have followed including this week's regional forums.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham and Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman hosted a forum in Mackay while Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni hosted one in Rockhampton.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick was dispatched to Townsville alongside Communities Minister - and Mundingburra MP - Coralee O'Rourke, while Steven Miles and Craig Crawford headed to Cairns and Mark Furner and Di Farmer hosted a forum in Longreach.

Grace Grace and Leanne Enoch hosted a forum in Maryborough while Mark Bailey and Stirling Hinchliffe hosted one in Toowoomba.

queensland politics regional forums state government

