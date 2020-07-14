Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Qld Premier declares parts of NSW COVID hotspot

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
14th Jul 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The State Government has declared two Sydney suburbs as coronavirus hotspots, and will enforce hotel quarantine for anyone entering Queensland from those areas.

It comes as 18 Queensland residents who visited the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales, the centre a coronavirus outbreak in that state, have been tested for COVID-19.

The results of their test are not yet known.

It comes as Queensland recorded zero new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases remains at four, after one new case and two at the weekend.

All were in quarantine after travelling overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young this morning said she was monitoring the situation in New South Wales as she was the entire country.

She said the Queenslanders tested after vising the Casula venue were in self-quarantine in their homes.

But she said that from midday today, anyone who comes from a declared hotspot must quarantine in a hotel.

Campbelltown and Liverpool in New South Wales will be hotspots from that time.

Originally published as Premier declares parts of Sydney COVID hotspot

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The traffic offence to cop new $500 fine

        premium_icon The traffic offence to cop new $500 fine

        News Cameras could soon be used to catch drivers committing certain offences on Queensland roads under tough new laws.

        RACQ urges young motorists to check their cover

        premium_icon RACQ urges young motorists to check their cover

        News It comes as new data shows young motorists don’t know what they’re covered for.

        Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

        premium_icon Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

        News Sen Const Duncan: Drug use stops with dealers and we need the support of the...

        ’PERSONAL BEEF’: Woman punched man in groin five times

        premium_icon ’PERSONAL BEEF’: Woman punched man in groin five times

        News The man blocked the punches and tried to restrain her