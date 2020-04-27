VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, mew $1300 COVID fine

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been three new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The Premier said there had been 99,527 tests undertaken in Queensland, for a total of 1033 positive cases. A total of 926 Queenslanders have recovered.

Ms Palaszczuk used a press conference this morning to announce a crackdown on people who target frontline workers - including retail staff - by coughing, sneezing or spitting on them.

Such an action could attract a $1300 on the spot fine, or a penalty of $13,000 if it goes to court under the New Public Health Emergency Order.

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to take advantage of the COVIDSafe app launched yesterday.

"I have signed up this morning. It takes about two minutes but it's really important if we want our life to return to some normality. I think it's really important not just for your safety, but for your friends' and family's safety," Ms Palaszczuk said.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday flagged the easing of some restrictions in Queensland from next weekend.

It means Queenslanders will be able to go shopping for non-essential items, take a picnic and sunbake at the beach.

In relation to retail activities, Ms Palaszczuk said she and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young would be writing to retailers to make sure stores are COVID safe.

People have also been told they can go for a drive, but only within 50km of their home.

The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, with more relaxations possible if cases remain low.

It comes after just three new cases were announced on Sunday morning, with the state's total now at 1033. There are 101 active cases.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday, making it 11 straight days when new cases were restricted to fewer than 10.

Ms Palaszczuk this morning said the state had been approached by "another sporting code" has made submissions about restarting the game in Queensland, but she was coy about whether it was the AFL.

On the NRL, Ms Palaszczuk said she had forwarded a submission to the Chief Health Officer and was waiting on advice.

"We've also had another submission from another sporting code and we're assessing that as well. The other sporting code got in before the NRL but we'll assess both of them at the same time and hopefully get a response to people soon."