Brent Attard, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Ruby Attard and Baxter Attard.
Brent Attard, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Ruby Attard and Baxter Attard.
Politics

Premier confirms active search for new hospital site

Chris Burns
by
13th Jun 2019 11:33 AM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk said in Parliament that stakeholders were "actively” searching for the site of the new Bundaberg Hospital.

During the parliamentary question time on Thursday morning, the Premier responded to a concern expressed by the Member for Bundaberg, David Batt, who said there were no details of funding, timeline or site addressed in the State Budget.

Mr Batt said that the Premier had spent more than 400 days away from Bundaberg and then came in and made the announcement about the approval for the new site.

Ms Palaszczuk responded by saying she was "more than happy to talk about Bundaberg”, but had to wait to continue her answer, as a heckling MP was sent out of the chamber for an hour.

To sounds of surprise in the chamber, Ms Palaszczuk announced that she had received a supportive letter from Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, who welcomed the commitment and offered his support to the State Department.

Cr Dempsey offered to help the Queensland Government identify a local site, the Premier said.

She then expanded on her answer to talk about the significance of visiting a family owned farm in Bundaberg, which received funding to expand its operations.

Ms Palaszcuk said the funds the government would provide to the Attard family would help create 50 local jobs.

Then she told the Parliament that she visited the Bundaberg Show, and met with service providers.

"I had a great time and I will definitely be back,” Ms Palaszcuk said.

Bundaberg News Mail

