Politics

Premier blasts opponent’s ‘Campbell Newman moment’

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Dec 2019 10:04 AM
OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington is still under pressure to apologise after a Young LNP branch uploaded a racist video more than 24 hours ago.

Both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch have taken aim at Ms Frecklington again this morning, urging her to apologise for the video which went viral online.

Jake Scott and Barclay McGain in the controversial video.
Young LNP member Jake Scott came under fire for saying, "I mean we've got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel for god's sake."

Jake was being interviewed by Gold Coast's Young LNP chair Barclay McGain at Schoolies, who laughed at his comments.

Another video emerged later in the day of Mr McGain impersonating US President Donald Trump during a visit to the Great Wall of China.

"We're going to build the greatest wall, it is going to be to keep out the Mexicans, not the Mongolians, or the chikedy chongs, not Genghis Khan bing bong, bing bong," he said in the video.

Both Jake, Barclay and a third person understood to have been involved in the video's upload to Facebook were yesterday suspended from the party.

Ms Frecklington has not apologised, but was yesterday left stumped by journalists questions on the matter at a press conference yesterday.

But at a press conference, when the matter was raised, Ms Frecklington offered the same response no fewer than six times.

"Look, this is inappropriate, and the party is taking action," she said.

The Premier said there were no excuses while Ms Enoch said the Opposition Leader needed to recognise the seriousness of the issue.

"She had her Campbell Newman moment yesterday," Ms Enoch said.

annastacia palaszczuk deb frecklington lnp queensland young lnp

