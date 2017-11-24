Premier backs regional Qld ahead of election

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has denied wasting campaign time in regional Queensland despite a poll showing Labor's vote has collapsed outside the southeast.

A Courier Mail/Galaxy Poll released on Friday revealed Ms Palaszczuk was poised to remain premier despite regional voters turning away from Labor.

The poll revealed Labor's regional vote has shrunk 3.9 percentage points to 30 per cent compared to the 2015 election result. One Nation preference flows are the only barrier to a Labor win.

Speaking at the Queensland Media Club today on the campaign's final day, Ms Palaszczuk vowed to redouble her commitment to regional areas should she be re-elected.

"I want a united Queensland and I've been working very hard for that over the past three years," she said.

"I believe that we need to continually work with regional Queensland. And if you don't understand regional Queensland you don't understand all of Queensland.

"Queensland's a huge state and I've spent a lot of time in this campaign in regional Queensland. And hopefully if we are re-elected tomorrow, on Saturday, I will continue to spend equally as much time in regional Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk said an upswing in regionally-based industries including tourism and agriculture was creating jobs and helping regional voters.

"The number one issue is employment and jobs and we are starting to see the turnaround in the economy and that is because we are working with people," she said.

Final pre-election polling shows Labor holds 37% of the primary vote and, if that was a uniform result statewide, the party would secure as many as 54 seats in the new 93 seat parliament.

But One Nation has won over a quarter of voters in some regional seats and the resurgent party's unpredictable preference flows could result in a swing against Labor-held seats in the regions.