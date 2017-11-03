Premier announces $2.7m boost for drug and alcohol service

WITH shoes in her hand, toes sinking in the warm Mon Repos sand, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took a small break from campaigning yesterday to take in the beauty of the Bundaberg region.

It was a surprise visit to the area but after a quick look at the ageing turtle centre her government plans to replace with a new $10 million facility, Ms Palaszczuk had another promise for the region - $2.7 million to reduce wait lists for alcohol and other drugs treatments in Wide Bay.

Ms Palaszczuk said her government was responding to the growing challenge of ice (crystal methamphetamine), investing $2.7 million over four years in Bridges Health and Community Care to provide additional drug and alcohol treatment in Bundaberg.

The funding would ensure Wide Bay residents in need would have increased access to vital support.

"As I have travelled across Queensland, I've heard many stories from individuals, families and communities about the devastating impact ice is having, particularly in regional and rural Queensland,” the Premier said.

"In February this year, we released for consultation Action on Ice - the draft plan to address use and harms caused by ice so that we could listen to what Queenslanders had to say before finalising the plan.

"The release of the draft was followed by a series of community forums across the state to directly hear from service providers, experts in the field and the wider community.

"While the government will consider the information gathered from local community forums and provided as part of the community consultation period which closed on October 31, I am pleased to announce this funding for Bridges Health and Community Care now so the non-government organisation can continue to provide valuable services to those in need.”

The Premier said the investment was part of her government's Connecting Care to Recovery 2016-2021 plan, which aims to help meet demand for specialist alcohol and other drugs services across Queensland.

"Part of our whole-of-government strategy is to improve access to specialist alcohol and drug services for Queenslanders and that's why we are investing in the Wide Bay region, where there is an identified need,” she said.

"I want to thank Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson for her strong advocacy on behalf of her local community.”

Ms Donaldson welcomed the Premier's announcement, saying it was important to invest in treating the problem at the source rather than abandoning people.

"I know Bridges has a great track record of providing services to some of our community's most needy and they are in an ideal position to help the government deliver important services to tackle drug and alcohol dependence,” Ms Donaldson said.