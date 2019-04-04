When work will begin on $5.4b rail tunnel

An artist’s impression of the Woolloongabba Cross River Rail station.

An artist’s impression of the Woolloongabba Cross River Rail station.

TUNNELLING could start on the Cross River Rail project by next year with the Palaszczuk Govermment revealing the winning consortia to build the $5.4 billion project today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Pulse consortia will deliver the tunnel and four new underground stations. while Unity will deliver the design, supply and installation of the supporting rail system.

Hitachi Rail will look after the European Train Control System to be used with the project.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said she expected tunnelling could start next year once the government had reached financial close with the companies involved.

New vision of the Cross River Rail’s Albert Street Station.

"We have got a lot of work to do between this announcement and securing financial close with all of the successful bidders so the work is only just starting," Ms Trad said.

"We look forward to construction starting in earnest.

"We anticipate tunneling to start in late 2020. It all depends on the final financial close and all of the particular elements."

Ms Palaszczuk said other works would start by the end of the year including the demolition of the Roma Street Transit Centre and other works in Albert St where another underground station will be built.

A new station would open at the WoolloongabbaGabba, across the road from Brisbane’s famous cricket ground.

"Cross River rail will be a massive economic boost to southeast Queensland," she said.

"We are building the underground. For the first time in 100 years there will be a brand new station smack bang in the middle of the CBD at Albert Street.

"This is transformational."

Ms Trad said conversations in relation to the Brisbane Live development proposed for the Roma Street site in tandem with Cross River Rail were continuing.

She said the government was yet to consider a business case for the development which would include a 17,000-seat arena at the site.

Ms Palaszczuk also pointed to the development that would come with the project including a mix of residential and commercial development.

Both she and Ms Trad took swipes at the Morrison Government for yet again snubbing the project in this week's Federal Budget.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has pledged to help fund the project should he win next month's election.

The Pulse consortia is led by Cimic Group companies, Pacific Partnerships, CPB Contractors and UGL alongside international partners DIF, BAM and Ghella which was involved in the construction of Brisbane's Legacy Way.

It has won the bid to enter the public-private partnership with the Government to deliver the project.

Unity includes CPB contractors, UGL, AECOM and Jacobs and partners HASSEL, RCS Australia, Acema, Martinus Rail, Wired Overhead Solutions as well as the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority and Queensland Rail.