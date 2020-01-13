Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Commissioner John Byrne is the chairman presiding over the independent inquiry into Paradise Dam.
Commissioner John Byrne is the chairman presiding over the independent inquiry into Paradise Dam.
News

Preliminary sitting into Inquiry set next month

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
13th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTRODUCTORY public sitting investigating Paradise Dam’s construction will be held next month.

The sitting to be held mid-February will likely be the first public occasion where the Commission of Inquiry chairman John Byrne and his counsel will speak directly about the scope of the independent investigation.

Applications would also be heard for witnesses or legal representatives to appear in future sittings.

The commission created a website about the inquiry, which includes an eight-page guideline for witnesses, evidence, and public hearings.

Confirmation from the commission as to where the public sitting would be held was not yet received.

“Further information as to the conduct of the inquiry including likely public sitting dates will be provided,” the document said.

Commissioners had the power to exclude people from the sitting if they wished to do so, but the hearings would be livestreamed on the commission’s website.

“All witnesses giving evidence at the public sittings of the Commission will be called and examined by Counsel Assisting the Commission.

“The Chairman in his discretion will allow the cross-examination of a witness on behalf of a person considered by him to have sufficient interest to do so.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News More than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal. Keep up with the conversation.

        Work begins on $300,000 river path project

        premium_icon Work begins on $300,000 river path project

        News Work is starting on a $300,000 project that marks the first step in a master plan...

        • 13th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Not yet on the NBN? Your services could be lost in days

        premium_icon Not yet on the NBN? Your services could be lost in days

        News Telstra's warning to Bundaberg households

        • 13th Jan 2020 1:19 PM
        Safer path for North Bundaberg walkers and cyclists

        premium_icon Safer path for North Bundaberg walkers and cyclists

        Council News New path will connect with existing paths