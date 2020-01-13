Preliminary sitting into Inquiry set next month

Commissioner John Byrne is the chairman presiding over the independent inquiry into Paradise Dam.

AN INTRODUCTORY public sitting investigating Paradise Dam’s construction will be held next month.

The sitting to be held mid-February will likely be the first public occasion where the Commission of Inquiry chairman John Byrne and his counsel will speak directly about the scope of the independent investigation.

Applications would also be heard for witnesses or legal representatives to appear in future sittings.

The commission created a website about the inquiry, which includes an eight-page guideline for witnesses, evidence, and public hearings.

Confirmation from the commission as to where the public sitting would be held was not yet received.

“Further information as to the conduct of the inquiry including likely public sitting dates will be provided,” the document said.

Commissioners had the power to exclude people from the sitting if they wished to do so, but the hearings would be livestreamed on the commission’s website.

“All witnesses giving evidence at the public sittings of the Commission will be called and examined by Counsel Assisting the Commission.

“The Chairman in his discretion will allow the cross-examination of a witness on behalf of a person considered by him to have sufficient interest to do so.”