‘Pregnant women’ changed to ‘pregnant people’: Greens

THE Greens are being blamed for a PC push to replace the term "pregnant women" with "pregnant people".

Queensland women's rights advocates have hit out at a groundswell of support to use the gender-inclusive term, and also revealed some doulas and midwives are reprimanding mothers who refer to themselves as women.

Members of the Greens party already use the gender-inclusive term and opposers say they are behind the push.

Anna McCormack, the convener of International Women's Day Brisbane/Meanjin, says women will not be silenced as the word "woman" is obliterated from government documents and society as a whole.

Push for all inclusive phrases in the maternity space. Picture: iStock

"The Greens are pushing this agenda and are hostile to women's sex-based rights. A man can never be a woman," she told The Courier-Mail.

Ms McCormack has organised an "underground" meeting in Brisbane this weekend to discuss the protection of women's sex-based rights.

"We are keeping the location quiet … as those who have spoken out about this in the past have faced backlash."

Janet Fraser is one of the speakers at the meeting and national convener of the home birth network Joyous Birth.

She says many doulas and midwives support the change, and some are even reprimanding mothers who refer to themselves as women.

"A very small percentage of Australians who identify as men have given birth. Why would women be erased for this small number?" she said.

The Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland is backing the push for gender-inclusive phrases in the birthing arena.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters did not respond to inquiries, but Brisbane Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri says he sees no harm in the use of the phrase "pregnant people".