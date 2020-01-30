Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pregnant woman and her father-in-law have both been busted drink driving in the same unregistered, uninsured car
A pregnant woman and her father-in-law have both been busted drink driving in the same unregistered, uninsured car
Crime

Pregnant woman, father-in-law busted for DUI in same car

by WILL ZWAR
30th Jan 2020 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PREGNANT woman has been charged with high range drink driving, before her father-in-law was also busted driving under the influence while trying to bail her from the police station.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the woman, 29, was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.165 per cent in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"About 3.20 (Thursday) morning, a pregnant 29-year-old female was arrested in Katherine for high range drink driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle," he said.

"When she was arrested her father-in-law was in the vehicle with her."

Cmdr Turner said the man then attempted to bail his daughter-in-law but was allegedly caught driving under the influence himself, registering a blood alcohol reading of 0.117 per cent.

"He turned up some time later at the police station to try and bail her however police noticed that he was himself intoxicated," he said.

"He drove the same vehicle the daughter was pulled up earlier in. He too was charged with medium range drink driving, driving and unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle."

More Stories

Show More
court crime drink driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        International expert in town to examine Paradise's future

        premium_icon International expert in town to examine Paradise's future

        News A DAM engineering expert is in Bundaberg as part of a “truly independent” study commissioned by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers into options for Paradise.

        Wide Bay health service shares advice on coronavirus

        Wide Bay health service shares advice on coronavirus

        News Local public health unit says it’s ready for any Bundy cases

        • 30th Jan 2020 11:48 AM
        Man fined after string of drug charges

        premium_icon Man fined after string of drug charges

        News A MAN has received a fine after appearing in court for a string of drugs charges.

        Gunman faces court after shooting woman in the buttocks

        premium_icon Gunman faces court after shooting woman in the buttocks

        News Man will spend a year behind bars after forgetting safety check