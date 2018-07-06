Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kerri Ann Connolly, 31, from Mackay was arrested after allegedly stealing a brand new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership earlier this year.
Kerri Ann Connolly, 31, from Mackay was arrested after allegedly stealing a brand new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership earlier this year. Facebook
Crime

Pregnant purse thief and mum of five walks from court

Navarone Farrell
by
6th Jul 2018 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "BIT of luck" has resulted in a purse thief being able to walk free from Mackay Magistrates Court.

The 31-year-old Kerri-Ann Connolly was sentenced to a total of seven months, suspended for two years for three counts of stealing, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, failing to take reasonable care with a syringe or needle, and falsifying registration certificates.

Connolly stole a purse from a shopper late last year, which Magistrate Damien Dwyer described as "pretty ordinary".

However due to police prosecution being unable to produce certain documents and failing to combine charges for other matters at a previous appearance in February, Magistrate Dwyer said that she had "a bit of luck".

"If that matter had been before the court then I would take the view that the period of imprisonment would have been increased," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"People are entitled to shop at Canelands and not have their purses pinched out of their trolley."

Connolly's defence said that she was "spiralling" throughout that period and that she had laid off drugs, evident through a drug test however Magistrate Dwyer remained sceptical.

Connolly is a mother to five children, a sixth on the way, and has since relocated to Alice Springs to be with family and remove herself from her "Mackay associates".

"You have a disgraceful and atrocious history and indeed it's a history which I would send you to prison, and send you to prison to do actual time," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"But as I said I feel constrained (due to disorganisation for prosecution) because of what happened in February and I have to comply with the law just as everyone else has.

"That will enable you to get a further chance but I'm of the view that a further period of imprisonment would have been imposed back then and so intend to do so."

Connolly was fined $1200 on top of her suspended sentence.

"You've had a bit of luck there Ms Connolly, I wouldn't run with it if I was you," Magistrate Dwyer said.

court crime kerri-ann connolly mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Hospital boosts security as reported assaults rise

    premium_icon Hospital boosts security as reported assaults rise

    News FOR over two years Queensland Health has increased its campaign against the assault of healthcare workers, but recent figures show abuse is on the rise.

    '2MM FROM DEATH': Warning over near-fatal cattle crash

    '2MM FROM DEATH': Warning over near-fatal cattle crash

    News Heidi Strong is still haunted by the crash on Round Hill Rd.

    • 6th Jul 2018 8:29 AM
    Car rolls in wet conditions

    Car rolls in wet conditions

    Breaking Emergency services on the scene

    • 6th Jul 2018 8:23 AM

    Local Partners