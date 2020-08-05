Pregnant mum on 80 charges cries as Gympie court denies bail

Tamika Rae Geiger was remanded in custody after being denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court this week. Picture: File photo

Tamika Rae Geiger was remanded in custody after being denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court this week. Picture: File photo

A PREGNANT Gympie mum facing 80 charges had a "fairly chaotic life" at the time of the alleged offences, which include several counts of supplying meth, stealing and breaching bail.

Tamika Rae Geiger, 24, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court dock this week to apply for bail, and was supported by her family and 4-year-old child in the courtroom.

Ms Geiger's long list of charges included 33 alleged breaches of bail conditions, and three alleged failure to appear charges.

Ms Geiger's lawyer, Chris Anderson, said the charges arose after Ms Geiger accidentally missed her first appearance date, and concerned about her fate she "put her head in the sand" rather than deal with the issue.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie to get a new 100-bed aged care centre

* Man taken to hospital after car ploughs into Gympie property

Ms Geiger also faced several drug related charges, including supplying drugs and Mr Anderson said her "life was fairly chaotic" at the time of the alleged offences.

Mr Anderson said Ms Geiger was about 12 weeks pregnant with her second child, and needed to "put things in place" for her and her children's futures.

If granted bail Mr Anderson said Ms Geiger would live with her mother at Wolvi, was willing to report everyday, have no contact with associates, submit to drug testing, and wear an ankle monitor.

The police prosecutor objected to Ms Geiger's bail application, and said Ms Geiger had allegedly breached bail conditions previously after being released on bail in April.

* Tin Can Bay grandma caught on CCTV stealing wallet

* Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

The prosecutor said it was a "terrible situation" but the number of charges and Ms Geiger's history meant she was a risk.

Ms Geiger's other alleged charges include fraud, receiving tainted property, failure to comply with police direction to stop vehicle, driving without a licence and never having held a licence, supplying drugs, supplying weapons, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, failure to dispose of needles and syringes, stealing, possession of utensils and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin denied Ms Geiger's bail application and she will appear in court again on August 24.