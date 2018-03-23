PREDICTION: It's now or never for The Waves in the BRL

STRONG recruitment, quality personnel in key positions and a third year under the watchful eye of former international star Antonio Kaufusi should combine for a triumphant season for The Waves.

The Tigers have to start the Bundaberg Rugby League season as favourites. The additions of Clinton Horne, Billy Stefaniuk, Tyrell Howard and Reece Maughan completes a side that will be extremely difficult to beat should injuries not make an impact.

Click this link and "Follow Bundaberg Rugby League" to receive every new story in your inbox

That's why they are my pick for the title, but I am far from confident. The Tigers of 2016 should have triumphed but a strong Hervey Bay side stopped them in September.

Defending premiers Past Brothers and Isis Devils shape as the most likely sides to challenge The Waves for that top spot, while last year's beaten grand finalists Wallaroos should be among the final four.

The Brethren's strength has long been in their forwards' ability to lay a strong foundation for the halves and speedy outside backs to exploit, and Steven Plath's side should be no different in 2018.

Isis recruited heavily, adding utility back and quality goalkicker Zak Bainbridge, veteran five-eighth Nathan Sullivan, and hooker Damien Otto to side that was populated by hard workers, but they must navigate the points system.

Wallaroos must recapture the free-flowing footy that led the Maryborough club to within three minutes of a breakthrough premiership last year if they are to make the decider.

MY BRL LADDER

1. The Waves

2. Past Brothers

3. Isis Devils

4. Wallaroos

5. Wests Panthers

6. Hervey Bay Seagulls

7. Maryborough Brothers

8. Easts Magpies