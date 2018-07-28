'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

A MAN described as a "predatory paedophile to young girls" has been sentenced to time behind bars.

The man, now 52, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to two counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 with the circumstance of aggravation and five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, under 12 and under care.

The court heard that the man had a "serious criminal history" and his conduct in relation to the two complainants included touching, licking and digital penetration.

"One of the complainants was between seven and 11 years of age and the offending occurred between 1995 and 1999 - you were between the age of 28 and 33," Judge Jennifer Rosengren said.

"The offending in relation to the other complainant occurred when she was between nine and 11 years of age, between 1998 and 2000. At that time you were between the age of 32 and 34."

The court heard one of the complainants was unable to remember the first time he sexually offended against her, but it happened a lot and most times it occurred when he took her fishing, which he did often.

"Sexual offences against children are always bad," Judge Rosengren said.

"There are obviously various varying degrees of seriousness, your conduct in relation to both complainants can only be described as persistent and involved manipulation for your own sexual gratification.

"You have demonstrated yourself to be a predatory paedophile to young girls."

Judge Rosengren said based on the victim impact statement from one of the complainants, it was clear his conduct had an adverse affect.

"She says it's like she can never get away from what you've done to her," the judge said.

The man's defence barrister said he struggled with alcohol at a young age but was proud to have overcome it recently and as a young student had promising potential but had dropped out around the age of 14.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months jail earlier this year for other sexual offences.

For the offences before the court on Thursday, Judge Rosengren ordered him to serve 12 months in jail, taking the total to 14 years and eight months.