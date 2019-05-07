Pre-poll votes up by 40 per cent

HINKLER polling stations in the first week show signs that more local voters wish to avoid the 'democracy sausage' this election.

In the first week of pre-polling there was an increase of 38.2 per cent of votes for the Hinkler electorate when compared to the 2016 Federal Election.

Last week a total 6367 constituents across three polling stations voted for who they wanted to represent them in the federal seat of Hinkler.

Even on the quietest day last week the number did not fall below 1000 last week, although volunteers manning the polling stations observed how silent it was on Labour Day, especially at the Stockland polling booth which first opened that day.

Labor voter Michael McKay said he pre-polled on Labour Day because of medical reasons.

Mr McKay has lost three toes because of diabetes, and recently returned from surgery in Brisbane.

He did not want to be waiting in line for an electoral booth for long and so he chose to vote on a quiet day.

"The country needs a change badly," Mr McKay said when asked his views about the election.

"A lot of workers are there getting ripped off.

"A lot of bosses aren't doing the right thing. Some are."

The busiest day of pre-polling had been last Friday with 1420 votes counting towards the Hinkler electorate, followed by Wednesday with 1353.

In 2016 the total number had been 4607 across the first five days of pre-polling, although the least attended polling booth, Bundaberg West, was closed on the first day.

This year in the first five days Bundaberg West was replaced with a polling booth in Maryborough, although this had little difference to the increase of pre-polls.

There were 464 pre-poll votes in Maryborough last week.

The almost 40 per cent increase does not consider the 886 pre-poll votes representing the electorate of Flynn.

Two polling booths for Flynn, representing half of the electorate's, were based in Bundaberg.