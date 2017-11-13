Pre-poll options open

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens today.

Bundaberg residents can cast their votes early at Shop 12 and 3, 9 Maryborough St.

Booths are open from 9am-5pm on most days from November 13-24.

Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day prior to the election proper, with the booth open until 6pm.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.

This election, voters must fill in all the boxes on the ballot for it to be counted.

To apply for a postal vote visit http://bit.ly/2awnOIV.