Praying for rain with no end to dry February in sight

WELCOME DRINK: A leaking water fountain became an oasis for birds seeking water in the dry weather on Sunday.

THE bright lawns of Bundaberg have faded to a dull brown. The crunch of brittle grass under foot isn't normal for this time of year.

Wildlife is looking for water from leaking taps and farmers are praying for rain.

There are only eight days to go until March, and it's not looking good.

The average rainfall for the month of February in Bundaberg is 155.6mm. But not this year.

The Rum City only had 1.8mm of rain so far - less than 2% of the average for the second month of the year.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Paech today told the NewsMail it would be Bundy's driest February on record if it didn't rain in the next week.

He said there wasn't much rain around on the forecast - it would be "hit and miss" when it came to showers reaching the region.

"We may see some isolated showers around the weekend, mainly Sunday," he said.

"The rainfall is very below average for this area."

The lowest amount of rain ever recorded in February was more than 100 years ago.

"We've never recorded one this dry," Mr Paech said.

"The minimum amount of rain recorded for the full month was 2.9mm in 1892."

Farmers around the region are irrigating to keep the cane alive while they pray for rain.

PRAYING FOR RAIN: Canegrowers chairnman Allan Dingle said the farmers need rain now. Eliza Goetze

"It's extremely dry and disappointing," Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said today.

"We've almost used all of our water allocation which was supposed to last until June."

Mr Dingle said there was only so much farmers could take with extreme UV, no rain and high crop water usage.

"It's just a battle for most growers and each day we hope and pray for rain."