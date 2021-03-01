Menu
Minyama resident John Steiner was devastated when he realised his hand built 1963 silver Lotus 23B was missing from his garage. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Minyama resident John Steiner was devastated when he realised his hand built 1963 silver Lotus 23B was missing from his garage. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Crime

‘Praying for a break’: Grandad awaits news of stolen Lotus

Laura Pettigrew
1st Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A Coast grandad is still "praying" his hand-built sports car that vanished from his garage three weeks ago will be found in one piece.

Minyama resident John Steiner's 1963 silver Lotus 23B was stolen from his garage between February 6-9.

The devastated 70-year-old said he was painfully waiting to hear anything about the car's whereabouts.

"I'm trying to hold out hope, but it's not looking good," he said.

"I've got no idea where it could be, I sit outside on the patio in my chair and run thousands of scenarios in my head as you do, but I've got no answers.

"I've spoken to my neighbours and they are racking their brains, but no one saw or heard anything."

Minyama resident John Steiner was devastated when he noticed his hand built 1963 silver Lotus 23B was missing from his garage. Picture: Supplied.
Minyama resident John Steiner was devastated when he noticed his hand built 1963 silver Lotus 23B was missing from his garage. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Steiner took to Facebook to share the theft but his post was circulated around the motorsport community to no avail.

Mr Steiner said he would hate to think of the car being damaged.

John Steiner pictured in his garage where his 1963 silver Lotus 23B was built and stored before it was stolen. Picture: Patrick Woods.
John Steiner pictured in his garage where his 1963 silver Lotus 23B was built and stored before it was stolen. Picture: Patrick Woods.

"I'm still praying for a break," he said.

"I think it will be hiding in a shed somewhere."

Building the lotus brought Mr Steiner's lifelong passion of building cars to an end.

Minyama resident John Steiner's 1963 silver Lotus 23B was driven competitively by a local driver.
Minyama resident John Steiner's 1963 silver Lotus 23B was driven competitively by a local driver.

He fell in love with building cars as an 18-year-old and has since built six but was forced to step away from his passion after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and lung cancer three years ago.

"That (the Lotus) was my little baby, everything on that car I've made myself apart from the engine," he said.

"I built it for myself, but I started getting pretty crook towards the end of building it, it was the last car I was ever going to build.

"I'm not well enough any more to do another, even though I'd like to."

Police did not confirm whether any arrests had been made in relation to the matter.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were "not in a position to provide further information regarding an ongoing investigation".

"Police investigations into the theft of this vehicle are continuing," she said.

"We continue to appeal for anyone who has any information to contact police."

Mr Steiner pleaded with anyone that may know where the car is to come forward.

motorsports sports car stolen cars sunshine coast crime sunshine coast crime rate youth crime sunshine coast
