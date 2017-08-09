Prayers for chaplain hurt helping a mate

David Mann: Yes. We've got an antenna on the roof of the house in Apple Tree Creek. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

A BELOVED Childers chaplain is awaiting surgery in Brisbane after a fall left him with serious injuries.

The community is rallying around David Mann and wife Bronwyn after the popular scripture teacher, 73, fell 7m from a tree in Childers a fortnight ago.

"He and Bronwyn do everything together,” Isis Uniting Church minister Ray Nutley said.

"They're involved with RI at schools all around the place including Childers (State School).

"He runs the kids' club on Thursday afternoon.”

The club, Family Fun at 4, will be cancelled until after the September school holidays, friend Joanne Bennett said.

"David is in a Brisbane hospital and has to date not been operated on due to complications,” Ms Bennett told a community Facebook group.

"Please pray for David and Bronwyn as they have contributed so much to this community.”

Mr Nutley said Mr Mann was helping a friend chop down the tree on Nelson St when he slipped and fell, suffering a broken arm and injuries to his pelvis and legs on July 29.

An ambulance spokesman said he lay on the ground for about 10 minutes before he was found.

"At first everyone was in shock,” Mr Nutley said of the accident's impact on the tight-knit community.

"Then they sort of said 'That'd be right' - he's never daunted by anything. He'd say 'I can do that'. He was just helping a friend.”

Mr Nutley said the kids from the kids' club "will certainly be missing him”.

"All the church community are praying for him and for Bronwyn.”