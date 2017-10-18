Prayers for miracle as desperate search for fishermen continues

TWELVE vessels, two helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft, numerous vehicles and prayers for a miracle are behind the desperate search for six men who were inside a fishing vessel when it flipped on Monday night.

Ruben McDornan, so far the only survivor from the vessel capsize near Middle Island, was reunited with his wife Sammy yesterday and gave his statement to Agnes Water Police as the search for his six mates continued.

Police confirmed yesterday Adam Hoffman, a 30-year-old from Clifton Beach in Cairns, 39-year-old Eli Tonks, 45-year-old Ben Leahy, 28-year-old Zach Feeney, 34-year-old Chris Sammut and 33-year-old Adam Bidner are the six missing crewmen.

Ruben McDornan suffered cuts, bruises and was suffering from exposure after spending 12 hours in rough seas.

Weather conditions are still hindering search efforts however conditions are expected to improve around midday.

Police are appealing to any vessels in the search area to contact police if they have any information that may assist with the search.

Gladstone Water Police Sergeant Jeff Barnett compared the serious marine incident to the rescue scale of the 2011 tug boat roll over in the Gladstone Harbour.

The tug boat, called Adonis, had four men on board when it was working with a second tug to relocate a barge when it capsized on June 11.

Three were rescued, but the tug's master Dudley Jacobs lost his life.

Sgt Barnett, the search and rescue coordinator, said every available asset capable of taking on the harsh conditions was utilised.

But he said the "timeframe of survival" had become very slim by yesterday afternoon.

"The best case scenario is we find six people on a life raft, but it's not looking promising," Sgt Barnett said.

Search equipment not normally seen in regional areas, including sonar and specialised divers will be used later this week.

The search has expanded to more than 550 kilometres from Agnes Water to Gladstone Harbour.

For RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter chief operating officer Brian Guthrie the search effort is personal because Mr Leahy is a "good friend".

Mr Guthrie said Mr Leahy has more than 20 years of experience on fishing trawlers and has worked on the 17m diving vessel Dianne for "years".

"If anyone has a good chance it's Ben," he said.

Mr Guthrie said the tragedy brought Mr Leahy's friends and family closer together.

"When you see the amount of messages I've been getting, and I'm just on the side of things, I can only imagine how much support his family is getting and I hope they see that and are feeling that," Mr Guthrie said.

Gladstone Police inspector Darren Somerville said some of the families of the crewmen arrived in Gladstone yesterday and were briefed on the search mission.

A statement from Queensland Police said, "the families expressed their appreciation for the work that is currently being done in relation to the search for the missing men and the thoughts of the community".