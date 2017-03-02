Prawns on go in the rivers

CRACKER BARRA: Dale Smith with the cracker barramundi he caught at Lake Monduran using a Zerek Flat Shad soft plastic.

THE past week has seen some ups and downs in the weather around the Bundaberg area, with a mix of wind and some patchy rain.

Unfortunately the wind has been enough to stop any offshore fishing, but most of the rivers and creeks have still been fishing well.

Both Baffle Creek and the Kolan River have been producing a run of barra and jacks up the creeks, and plenty of trevally and queenfish down around the river mouths. Most of the fish have been caught on soft vibe lures or surface poppers.

The Burnett River has been patchy with a run of bream and jacks along the rock walls. Most of the sand flats throughout the river have produced a few whiting and flathead with the first of the making tide being best.

Further upriver there has been plenty of grunter. Their size has been patchy but by using larger baits you'll catch the bigger grunter.

The Elliott River is also fishing well with heaps of whiting and flathead on the sand flats, and plenty of small barra and mangrove jacks along the rocky areas. Trolling or casting in the Elliott has been working well on the barra and jacks.

Most of these river systems have been producing a run of prawns with both the top and the bottom of the tides being best.

Lake Monduran has been fishing well for barra with plenty being caught during this hot weather.

Most of the barra have been caught in Bird Bay. Zerek Flat Shad soft plastics and Jackall Squirrels are the lures of choice for the Lake Monduran barra.