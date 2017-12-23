Prawns flying off the shelves

SEAFOOD FEAST: West Australian visitors Cory Rennie and Kimberley Hampton are in Bundaberg for Christmas with the family. They picked up their order for the holiday festivities from the Red Shed.

BUNDABERG seafood outlets are bracing themselves for 48 hours of madness as eager shoppers seek last-minute food options for Christmas feasts.

Staff at Red Shed Seafood and Grunske's By the River will be out on their feet today and tomorrow as customers file in to snap up their delicious seafood options during their busiest time of the year, second to Easter.

Red Shed Seafood owner Tony Mills said prawns would be featuring heavily on many Christmas lunch menus if pre-orders were anything to go by.

"People are buying boxes of prawns to take to their relatives or defrosting them and eating them at Christmas so they can avoid the rat race in the next two days,” he said.

From tiger to banana to the almighty king, Mr Mills said customers would have plenty of options to tantalise their delectable taste buds.

"We are running seven different types of prawns; different sizes and prices so there is a lot of choice,” he said.

Mr Mills expects to have sold seven tonnes of seafood by Sunday in a short five-day period.

"What we sold yesterday, we double today, then double tomorrow,” he said.

"It's massive and hopefully we can keep up with the demand.”

If Christmases past are any indication, customers will want to be in bright and early to avoid the crowds.

"The earlier they come in the better,” he said.

Mr Mills' own plans for Christmas are simple.

"I'll fall in a heap on Christmas and then back to work on Boxing Day,” he said.