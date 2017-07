FINED: A fisherman has appeared in court for possessing drugs.

GARY Sands pulled down his pants in front of Bundaberg police and a clip-seal bag fell out.

"There you go, some pot for you,” Sands told them.

The prawn trawler fisherman pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possessing drugs and being drunk in a public place.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Sands was in police custody at the watch-house on June 30 when CCTV footage indicated he had something in his jumper and officers investigated.

Sands was fined $500.