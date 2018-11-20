Menu
Toowoomba Grammar School headmaster Peter Hauser addresses media in relation to recent serious injuries in the GPS rugby competition, Monday, August 6, 2018.
Education

Prank goes wrong at elite school's end-of-year ceremony

Tara Miko
by
20th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
THREE students at one of Toowoomba's most prestigious schools will be disciplined after an end-of-year prank went awry last week.

The Toowoomba Grammar School Year 11 students had smuggled four finches into an award ceremony at the school with the understood intention of releasing them during the event.

The birds are believed to have been carried inside in the boys' pockets.

However the apparent prank was derailed when one of the four tiny birds died.

Headmaster Peter Hauser confirmed the incident and said the school was looking into it.

He said the students would be disciplined through the school, and one of the boys will volunteer with the RSPCA over the upcoming school holidays.

"I can confirm three boys carried a small number of finches into a prize-giving ceremony," Mr Hauser said.

It is understood the incident is under investigation by outside authorities, but it remained unclear what, if any, charges would be filed in relation to the apparent prank.

Mr Hauser said the end-of-year prank was an isolated incident.

"It is an isolated event but certainly concerning," he said.

"It is quite rare."

Mr Hauser said the school would co-operate with any authorities investigating the incident.
 

