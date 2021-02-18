Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A line of cider has been recalled after the product was fermented twice. The cans might burst, and have more alcohol content than marked.
A line of cider has been recalled after the product was fermented twice. The cans might burst, and have more alcohol content than marked.
Food & Entertainment

Prancing Pony cider recalled because ‘cans may rupture’

by Dixie Sulda
18th Feb 2021 7:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A line of cider from a local brewery, Prancing Pony, has been recalled.

The Dizzy Donkey Cloudy Apple Cider was recalled on Wednesday, after the company discovered the ciders contain more alcohol than marked, and could potentially burst.

The ciders with a best before of 1/12/2021 were fermented twice.

Food Standards Australia said the product's excess alcohol content and carbonation may cause illness or injury if consumed.

"Consumers should not drink or open this product, and should dispose of it safely. Please contact Prancing Pony Pty Ltd for safe disposal instructions and to arrange reimbursement," the Food Standards statement said.

The 375ml can range in question were for sale individually, as a pack of four, a pack of 24 and in a mixed pack of six.

The products have been for sale at multiple premises including online liquor retailers and Cellarbrations stores in SA.

Originally published as Prancing Pony cider recalled: 'cans may rupture'

alcohol food recall prancing pony

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigations continue into tragic double fatality

        Premium Content Investigations continue into tragic double fatality

        News POLICE PLEA: ‘Be safe out there and drive to the conditions, we don’t want any more families to go through this tragedy’

        Full list: 41 places getting COVID vaccine next week

        Premium Content Full list: 41 places getting COVID vaccine next week

        Health Health Minister reveals first Queensland towns getting vaccine

        FISH OUT OF WATER: Sad reality for local rugby competition

        Premium Content FISH OUT OF WATER: Sad reality for local rugby competition

        News Brothers coach Nicole Thiele said to find out in February that they won’t be taking...

        SMOKE SIGNAL: Why beachside sign says it’s ok to light up

        Premium Content SMOKE SIGNAL: Why beachside sign says it’s ok to light up

        News A new sign at Nielson Park Beach explains it’s ok to smoke in that area, but not to...