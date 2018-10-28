Praise for top teachers around Bundy

SUPPORTIVE: Bundaberg Special School junior school teacher and communication coach Amanda Graham always puts a smile on her students faces.

IN RECOGNITION of World Teachers' Day on Friday the NewsMail put the call out for the community to nominate a teacher who goes above and beyond for their students.

In an overwhelming response, the NewsMail's Facebook page lit up, showing caregivers and mentors around the region were well loved.

There was so much gratitude given we could not narrow down the list to a top ten or even a top 20.

Facebook friend Emma Morris even said there was not a big enough love button to press to show the appreciation.

Here are a few of the comments that stood out, showing teachers were still a number one priority in the community.

Sue Bagarozza said St Mary's teacher Judy Holmes was excellent with kids with ADHD and other problems, and so caring.

"Takes a special teacher to understand these kids and want to,” Sue said.

Lisa Parker said Amanda Graham at the Bundaberg Special School was caring, supportive and a kind teacher, who went above and beyond for all of her students.

And this was seconded by Tina Gough who said her son Mitchell was in her class and he loved her as his teacher.

Yvonne Burt said many teachers deservd thanks because they did an amazing job.

"Considering their classes are often overloaded and their great dedication is so often overlooked,” she said.

"One teacher in particular stands out for my family though, Mrs Macdonald from Bundaberg State High.

"A wonderful and passionate teacher who supports and guides all of her students.”

There was about 100 comments and the post was shared many times.

And as more teachers were tagged in the post it was also a way for older students to reconnect with them or share a memory or two or just thank the community for their recognition.