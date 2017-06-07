Praise for principal for speaking up about teen sexting

TODAY'S younger generation is bombarded with a culture of sending and receiving nude images and Shalom College principal Dan McMahon has had enough.
- Martin Adrian Kelly Thanks Dan for taking the leadership on this issue. It needs to be backed up by the parents now. This is not a Shalom or private school issue, this affects everyone teenager or adult and can be extremely harmful to anyone involved. In many cases it is illegal such as when the person is underage or someone alters a photo and places someone else's face on a photo. There are federal laws that cover the use of a "carriage” service e.g. a phone to transmit such photos. Let's all work together to deal with the issue. We have had two wonderful children progress through Shalom thanks to Dan and all his staff.
- Nicole Berry Wonderful that a principal is open to talk about a big problem so many want to pretend isn't happening. How can we as a community make any changes and help children make better decisions if no ones brave enough to speak up? This is exactly what principals should be doing, talking about real life issues that are relevant in today's society and I commend him for doing so.
- Kate Rogers Right in so many ways but way out of touch when he says about posting or sending anything they would be happy for their parents to see/read. If anyone thinks that's going to happen they have their heads stuck in the sand.
- Kylee Black This is an issue that has lead to more serious issues within all of the high school communities. It's about time it's been addressed. Thank you Dan for stepping up. I hope the other principals follow suit.
- Ann Fisher Reid Why are the kids even allowed to have phones at school?
- Aaron George They should put a little fear in them. Anyone with photos of anyone who is underage could be charged with possessing child porn.
- Nat Espinoza So are kids allowed to use their phones during school hours?
- Judy Cairns Well if the schools and parents are going to allow students to have phones at school then they will have to deal with what goes with it.