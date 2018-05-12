Praise for police after unruly teens cause ruckus

South Kolan publican Alec Duffy has nothing but praise for local police officers after they were called to respond to two young men on a drunken spree.

I WAS unlucky enough the other day to witness two young drunk (and God knows what else) teenage boys making enough of a nuisance of themselves that the police had to be called.

When they arrived, it all went down out the front of our hotel. These two young men looked innocent enough, were of slim build, and my first impression of them was that they wouldn't be much trouble.

However, one of the guys put on that much of a turn that they really did need four-plus officers to subdue him. Sounds ridiculous I know, but I was there.

I realise that the police are highly trained and deal with this situation on a daily basis, but in this day and age, with all the crazy drugs out there, our policemen and women are still throwing themselves into danger regularly.

Paying no mind to the stress added to their own family, that have to watch their loved ones walk out the door every day not knowing what that day might bring. just for the benefit of the rest of us.

The vast majority of the law-abiding citizens thankfully don't see the seedy underbelly of Bundy, so don't properly appreciate the work and the sacrifices the people in blue do for the general community.

So I, for one, would like to shout out to our people that make up the thin blue line and say thank you very, very much for putting your body on the line, keeping our streets and town safe for the rest of us common folk.